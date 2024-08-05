Police Uncover Gang Behind POS Operators’ Killings, Kidnappings In Ekiti

The Ekiti State Police Command has apprehended Omowaye Ayodele, an ex-convict, and two other suspects – Ojo Temidayo and Busarí Lookman – for deaths and kidnappings of Point of Sales operators in Ado Ekiti, the state’s capital.

According to the state Commissioner of Police, Adeniran Akinwale, a statement released by the command’s Police Public Relations Officer, Sunday Abutu, and made accessible to journalists on Sunday.

Following an inquiry, the three suspects, according to the CP, admitted to their roles in the shooting and robbery of Aina Adeyemi, a woman who was shot and killed near the Federal Polytechnic Satellite Campus in Ado Ekiti.

He stated that Ayodele confessed that “himself and his gang members have attacked and robbed different Point of Sale operators at different locations in Ado Ekiti such as Bawa Estate Area, Better Life Area, among others.”

He stated that after Adeyemi was killed by a gunman riding on an unregistered Boxer Bajaj motorcycle, the command “immediately deployed the Rapid Response Squad operatives to the scene. Investigation by the command led to the arrest of one of the suspects, Ayodele.

“During the investigation, the suspect confessed to having taken part in the commission of the crime and mentioned Temidayo and Lookman as accomplices.

“Ayodele said that Lookman robbed and shot the victim while himself and Temidayo were standing beside the road very close to the crime scene to monitor the environment and to describe the victim to Lookman who carried out the operation.”

The CP said Lookman “confessed during interrogation that he shot the deceased victim and robbed her of N155,000. He also mentioned one Sunday Onyema who is currently at large.

“According to him, the money was handed over to Ayodele, who in turn gave N50,000 to him. Temidayo, on his own, confessed that he is an Indian hemp seller and a fraudster.”

The police boss said the suspects are “currently undergoing investigation and shall be arraigned accordingly, while effort is ongoing to arrest the fleeing member of the gang who is allegedly in custody of the arms they use for their operations.”