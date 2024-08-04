Policeman Killed During Protest, Miraculously Survived – Police PRO



The Nigeria Police Force (NPF) says the officer who was reported murdered during the #EndBadGovernance protest has miraculously survived.

Kayode Egbetokun, the Inspector-General of Police (IGP), on Thursday said a policeman was attacked and murdered during the nationwide protest.

He had said that there were “mass uprising and looting, not protests” in major cities in the country.

The IGP had said: “In places like FCT, Kaduna, Kano, and Gombe, among others, we recorded incidents of unprovoked attacks on our security personnel where one policeman has been reported murdered and others seriously injured.

“In light of the current situation, the Nigeria Police Force has placed all units on red alert. Our officers are fully mobilised and prepared to respond swiftly and decisively to public safety and order.”

However, in a statement on Saturday, Muyiwa Adejobi, the police spokesperson, said the policeman who was reportedly killed during the demonstration survived.

Adejobi said the policeman is in critical condition, adding that nine other security personnel sustained injuries after being attacked by protesters.

According to him 681 suspects have been arrested for crimes such as armed robbery, arson, mischief, and destruction of public and private property.

“Nine (9) police officers sustained various degrees of injuries during attacks by protesters.

“One of them, who initially was reported dead, miraculously survived but remains in critical condition.”

Nigerians have taken to the streets since August 1 in protest to demand a cut in the size of government, a return of the petrol subsidy regime, food security, among others.