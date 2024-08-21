Political Leaders Have Decided To Be Bandits Against Nigerians – Ezekwesili

A former minister of Education, Oby Ezekwesili, has alleged that the presidency and the National Assembly have decided to be bandits against Nigerians.

Ezekwesili said that there was no justification for the President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s government to purchase a new jet when Nigerians were drifting into poverty every minute.

The former minister led this out on Tuesday, while commenting on the purchase of the new presidential aircraft during an interview on Channels TV’s Politics Today.

She added that nobody should pity Tinubu because he agreed with everything former President Muhammadu Buhari was doing.

Ezekwesili said: “That aircraft is 19-year-old. In everything that we have heard, they are trying to justify the purchase of the new aircraft.

“The fellows dare to play with the intelligence of the public. The executive, the presidency, the National Assembly, I think they have decided that they are the bandits.

“The political class has decided that they are bandits against Nigerians. Because I do not see how it is feasible that the priority of a government that has this level of biting hunger in the land, this level of poverty where people are dropping into poverty per minute will consider the purchase of aircraft for the president.

“The construction of N20 billion homes for the vice president; the purchase of all kinds of funny looking cars and the fleet of the National Assembly members and the executive, what exactly is that?

“I said it publicly that it would not be a piece of cake to run the economy because of the absolute devastation of everything that even resembled economic policy. I don’t think they were doing economic policy under President Buhari.

“But this administration agreed with everything Buhari was doing. There in their own case nobody should feel sorry for them.

“They were culpable in it. The problem with Nigerian societies is that they quickly forget things. I always complain about governance because I understand the basic principles.

“You cannot have education, an advanced one and have political literacy that then the country will not matter to you.”