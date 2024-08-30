Polytechnic Graduates Without IT Experience Not Eligible For Service Year – NYSC



The National Youth Service Corps says polytechnic graduates or holders of the Higher National Diploma without evidence 12-month Industrial Training (IT) will not be participate in the national youth service.

The acting Director of Press and Public Relations, National Youth Service Corps (NYSC), Caroline Lembu, disclosed this on Thursday to Punch.

Lembu explained that a certificate of Industrial Training is one of the requirements for polytechnic graduates to participate in the one-year national youth service.

The NYSC had recently introduced a new policy, requiring graduates of polytechnics and monotechnics to present an IT certification, as part of requirements for the national service, particularly for participation in the camp activities.

Lagos NYSC Coordinator, Yetunde Baderinwa, made the disclosure in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria, on August 3, 2024, where she explained that the corps members “must undergo the one-year IT with evidence of completion before going for HND, and institutions must confirm this before admitting them for HND.”

“The directive will take effect from the next orientation camp, and we will not register any candidate who did not complete or undergo the process,” Baderinwa said.

Lembu, however, confirmed that the implementation of the policy had started.

“That is part of the requirement for obtaining an HND Certificate, isn’t it? So, it’s just that certificate. That is one of the documents they are required to present at the camp. They would get admission into the camp, but whether they would be registered or not is the issue. You know, everyone is admitted to the camp, and your documents are scrutinised. But what happens is that that is the requirement.”

Lembu noted that polytechnic students “are supposed to do the 12-month training,” as a pre-condition for earning the HHD certificate.

“It is a prerequisite for getting the HND certificate. That is just the certificate they are asking for. They are not being rejected, they are just supposed to present it,” she said.