Portable And Crew Attacked At Lagos Event, Says His ATM Card, Two iPhones, Stolen; His Signees Missing

Nigerian singer Habeeb Okikiola often known as Portable has been allegedly attacked by a group of boys in Iju Ishaga.

In a video shared by the singer on his Instagram page on Monday, he can be seen at home with his wife, groaning in pain.

According to Portable, he was attacked while celebrating with a friend, and although he managed to escape, some of his friends are still missing.

The singer claimed that his attackers stole two iPhones and his ATM card. He described the experience as a repeat of a previous incident where his ice chain and gold earring were taken.

Portable called out his attackers, referring to them as “evil” and urged them to return his stolen belongings and release his missing associates, who are also his artists.

READ MORE: BBNaija S9: Floruish, Streeze Duo Evicted From Show

Captioning the video, he wrote,

“Wahala big Palaba around iju ishaga We go celebrate with @lincon_orn wey dey sell motor … Inside Adugbo wey we. Dey do show na so all dis Egbon adugbo achieve us, ZEHNATION boys are still missing oo.. they attack my boys after I escape … @lincon_orn should help tell those Egbon adugbo to return @iam_sexyshay 2 iPhones and my atm.. we see @dullarboi phones and car … and we can’t still find him…I never see @bamidola_ we hear say them attack him .. those are my artists that are missing oo. God, no, go shame us 🙏 all these people are evil na so them achieve me those Egbon adugbo Collect my ice chain and my gold earring after I show them love give them all my money they still won collect my bag …. Are they Fans or enemies”.

SEE VIDEO: