Portable Beams With Happiness After Securing 10-Year Canadian Work Visa

Habeeb Okikiola often known as Portable, a controversial music star, is thrilled to announce that he has received a 10-year work permit for Canada.

He took to Instagram on Friday to share a video showcasing his visa and expressing his gratitude.

The “Zazoo” crooner revealed that he has been granted a decade-long work permit, giving him the freedom to perform in Canada as he pleases.

Advertisement

READ MORE: ‘Your Teachings Contributed To My Achievement’ – Pere Egbi Praises Pastor Chris Oyakhilome

Portable expressed his excitement about his upcoming trip to Canada, admitting that he should have made the move sooner if not for some unexpected delays.

Sharing the video, he captioned, “Alhamdulilahi 🙏 CEO DR ZEHNATION Going to Canada 🇨🇦 Going and coming 10 years working permit 🙏🙏”

SEE POST: