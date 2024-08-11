Portable Shades Davido, Drops Song He Meant To Feature Him On

Habeeb Okikiola often known as Portable, a controversial Nigerian artist, has rekindled his feud with Davido, a senior colleague.

The rift between them began when Davido declined to feature on Portable’s song.

In an Instagram post on Sunday, Portable announced that he has decided to release the song without Davido’s contribution.

READ MORE: ‘I Forgive You, My Son’ – Prophet Jeremiah Fufeyin Allegedly Withdraws Suit Against Verydarkman

He noted that one’s helper can always change their mind, stating that he doesn’t beg to shine and a real helper wouldn’t stress him.

He wrote,

“Na who help you be your helper who promises you fit change mind As @davido no gree give me verse on this song I don kuku drop am my self. Star. Don’t beg to shine, who go help you, no go stress you. @portablebaeby OriAde Prod by @shockerbeatz Soon. ZEHNATION Many, many Inspiration”.

SEE POST: