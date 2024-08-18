Power Surge Claims Four Lives In Kaduna Village

Tragedy struck in Kwarau village, Igabi Local Government Area of Kaduna State, as four individuals lost their lives due to electrocution caused by a high-voltage power surge.

The cause of the tragedy, which occurred on Saturday at 6:40 a.m., was initially unknown, but the village’s residents believed it was caused by a high-tension power line cable that fell on their transformer and raised the voltage in the area.

Mohammed Rabi’u Kwarau, the councillor representing Kwarau Ward at Igabi LGA Council, confirmed deaths of the village’s innocent citizens, calling them unfortunate.

He encouraged the authorities to address the community’s chronic electrical concerns, noting that such high-voltage incidents have been documented on previous occasions.

“We are deeply saddened by this tragedy that claimed the lives of four of our people—three males and a teenage girl. The high tension led to high voltage electricity in most houses, resulting in the deaths,” he said.

Umar Rufai, the village head of Kwarau, termed the tragedy as tragic and urged the authorities in charge of the energy supply to compensate the victims’ families.

“The families need compensation because this was not their fault. The incident occurred while people were at home, leading to their deaths and also affecting some animals,” he said.

