Presidency Confirms Purchase Of $100m Presidential Jet As Tinubu Heads To France



President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, on Monday, departed Abuja, the nation’s capital, to Paris, France aboard the new presidential jet.

Bayo Onanuga, Special Adviser to Tinubu on Information and Strategy , said in a statement that the jet replaces the 19-year-old Boeing B737-700 purchased under former president Olusegun Obasanjo.

Onanuga said the airbus A330 will save Nigeria “huge maintenance and fuel costs, running into millions of dollars yearly” in servicing the old aircraft.

According to Premium Times, the new jet landed at the presidential wing of the Nnamdi Azikiwe Airport, Abuja, at 8:30 p.m. on Sunday.

The aircraft was received by officials of Nigeria’s Presidential Air Fleet, led by their commander, Olayinka Olusola, an air vice marshal.

The aircraft deal was brokered by L & L International LLC, an American aviation firm based in Miami, Florida, which saw Nigeria purchase the aircraft for over $100 million.

As revealed by the platform, a presidency official described the acquisition as an excellent deal for Nigeria, putting the aircraft’s real market value in the region of $600 million.

The multi-engine prestige jet, which has an elaborate VIP configuration, is now Nigeria’s Air Force One, with registration number 5N-NGA.

The House of Representatives Committee on National Security and Intelligence had in June asked the Federal Government to purchase new aircraft for Tinubu and Vice-President Kashim Shettima.