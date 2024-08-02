Properties Destroyed As Fire Guts Three Stores In Lagos Plank Market

Property worth millions of naira was damaged on Thursday morning by a fire that consumed three stores at the Ladipo Baale Roundabout Plank Market in Lagos State’s Orile-Iganmu neighbourhood.

Dr. Femi Oke-Osanyitolu, the Permanent Secretary of the Lagos State Emergency Management Agency, said in a statement that no one died in the incident.

The fire, which broke out at midnight, impacted a section of the plank market.

According to Oke-Osanyitolu, subsequent investigations indicated that the fire began in a pile of planks owing to a power surge before spreading rapidly to three other stores in the market.

He said, “No casualties, nor injuries were recorded in the incident. A significant quantity of planks and properties equally worth millions of naira, were salvaged by responders during the operation.

“Collaborative efforts of the responders were able to quickly bring the fire under control before it could spread to more shops.

“The agency’s Response Team and members of the Plank Market Association conducted public advocacy on preventive measures, to avoid such incidents in the future.

“LASEMA Response Team, Lagos State Fire and Rescue Service and the Nigerian Police Force responded to the emergency.”