Properties Destroyed As Fire Razes Building In Lagos (Video)

Fire has engulfed in a three-storey building located at 33, Kudirat Abiola Road, off Oregun Road, near First Bank Bus-Stop, in Lagos State.

In a statement signed and shared via the Lagos State Emergency Management Agency on Saturday, by the Head, Public Affairs Unit, Nosa Okunbor, noted that the inferno started exactly 11:49pm om Friday.

Okunbor added that the fire originated from an electrical surge in one of the affected rooms.

The statement reads: “The Lagos State Emergency Management Agency, LASEMA, received distress calls via the _767 / 112_ Toll-Free Emergency lines at _2349hrs_.

“The agency activated its Response Team from the Command and Control Centre, Alausa and arrived the incident scene at 0009hrs.

“Upon immediate response, it was discovered that the fire emanated from one of the rooms used as an office on the 3rd floor of the three-storey building at the aforementioned location.

“A thorough investigation conducted by the Agency’s LRT unveiled that the fire originated from an electrical surge in one of the affected rooms.

“The prompt intervention and coordinated efforts of the LRT and LASG Fire & Rescue Service ensured the fire was contained and extinguished quickly.

“The action of emergency responders curtailed the fire from spreading to adjoining rooms on that floor, as the fire gutted only the two affected rooms.

“The fire completely consumed the two bedrooms that were affected, resulting in total loss of properties worth millions of naira.”