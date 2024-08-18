Prophet Fufeyin Threatens VeryDarkMan With Another Lawsuit Threat, Over Fresh Allegations

Prophet Jeremiah Omoto Fufeyin, the General Overseer and Senior Prophet of the Christ Mercyland Deliverance Ministry, has once again threatened to sue VeryDarkMan.

It all began when VeryDarkMan accused the popular prophet of impoverishing his followers by selling them spiritual materials.

The critic was particularly concerned with the miracle water, including ‘Pool of Bethesda water’ and ‘Red Sea water’.

One of the bottled water was alleged to bear the National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC) number.

Following the criticism that came with VDM’s disclosure, the prophet reportedly filed a N1 billion lawsuit against VDM.

In order to acquire evidence to back up his claim, VDM went the extra mile and tested the items, which claimed to have “miraculous healing powers,” on a large group of disabled people in Abuja.

According to the viral video that documented the exercise, none of the crippled were healed after administering the water, leading to VeryDarkMan visiting the agency’s office to file a petition.

In a more recent development, VDM claimed in a video posted to his official Facebook page that the controversial prophet had removed some of the materials off the church’s official website.

However, the church management in a statement issued on the Prophet’s official Instagram page on Saturday night by one Sophia Lloyd, debunked the claim.

According to the statement, the church’s legal team has been instructed to take appropriate measures against VDM.

It referred to Otse’s accusations as “unfounded lies” and “cheap propaganda.”

They further stated that the video publication is an intentional attempt to discredit their General Overseer and ruin the church’s name.

“The church clarified that Otse is not an official representative of Mercy Television or the church and does not have the authority to speak or act on their behalf.

“The Church’s legal team has been instructed to take appropriate action regarding these false allegations,” it partly stated.

SEE POST: