Prosecute Nigerian Threatening Yoruba, Binis With Poison – Reps Write Canadian Govt

The House of Representatives has written the Canadian government asking it to investigate and prosecute Amaka Patience Sunnberger, a Nigerian residing in the country.

Sunnberger had made threatening comments against fellow Nigerians of Yoruba and Bini extractions.

In a viral video on Tuesday, a woman’s voice was heard making anti-Yoruba comments during a virtual meeting on TikTok.

The woman, who claimed to be a resident of Ontario, Canada, vowed to take poisonous substances to her workplace and harm any Yoruba or Benin person she came across.

She claimed her comments were in response to the “hate” against the Igbo.

While dismissing the possibility of arrest, citing her Canadian citizenship as protection, she said that Canada’s legal system was unlike Nigeria’s where arrests could be made without questioning.

“Somebody just sends me a message, say them arrest me, say them wan deport me, with passport? I be Canada Pikin. See am now, I dey house, why I go dey lie?’’ she said.

Reacting, the House in a letter signed by the Chairman of Nigeria-Canada Parliamentary Friendship Group, Biodun Omoleye, and Chairmanof Committee on Diaspora Matters, Tochukwu Chinedu Okere, expressed concern over the inflammatory statements which constitutes a direct threat to the lives and safety of millions of Nigerians.

The letter read: “On behalf of the Nigeria-Canada Parliamentary Friendship Group and the House Committee on Diaspora Matters, we are writing to express our deep concern regarding the actions of Ms. Amaka Patience Sunnberger, a Nigerian citizen residing in Canada.

“Ms. Sunnberger has recently been recorded making inflammatory statements that incite violence against the Yoruba and Edo ethnic groups in Nigeria, including advocating the poisoning of food and water supplies to achieve their mass genocide.

“Ms. Sunnberger’s recorded statements constitute a direct threat to the lives and safety of millions of Nigerians. Her incitement to violence and call for genocide through poisoning are not only deeply troubling but also represent a clear violation of multiple international, Canadian, and Ontario laws.

“Such rhetoric is dangerous and has the potential to incite real-world violence, both in Nigeria and within the Nigerian diaspora.”

The lawmakers also requested an immediate and thorough investigation into Sunnberger’s actions, her prosecution under relevant Canadian laws, public condemnation of her actions by the Canadian government, and collaboration with Nigerian authorities to prevent potential escalation of violence.

“In light of the seriousness of these violations, we respectfully request the following actions:

“Investigation: An immediate and thorough investigation should be conducted into Ms. Sunberger’s actions by Canadian law enforcement and appropriate authorities.

“Prosecution: We urge that Ms. Sunberger be prosecuted under the relevant sections of the Criminal Code of Canada to hold her accountable for her incitement to genocide and hate speech.

“Public Denouncement: We request that the Canadian government issue a public condemnation of Ms. Sunberger’s actions to reaffirm Canada’s commitment to combatting hate speech, violence, and genocide.

“Collaboration with Nigerian authorities: We also request that Canadian authorities collaborate with Nigerian authorities to prevent any potential escalation of violence as a result of Ms. Sunberger’s incitement, and to ensure that justice is served.”