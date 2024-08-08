Protest Against Govt Policies Not Peculiar To Nigeria, Reform Going According To Plan – APC’s Ganduje

Abdullahi Ganduje, National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC) says protests against government policies are not peculiar to Nigeria alone.

He said this in reaction to the ongoing #EndBadGovernance protest when he played host to some leaders of the Party from the United States of America in Abuja, on Wednesday.

The former Kano Governor who said developed economies have their challenges, assured that whatever challenges that were being faced in Nigeria currently, would soon be over.

“There is no doubt, as a developing country, even the so-called developed economies have their turbulence in one way or the other.

“So, it is not surprising that Nigeria is having its own share of the problem. This is not the first time.

“You will recall that whenever there is a reform agenda, obstacles must be on the way, as a result, people must suffer in one way or the other.

“But, in the long run, everything will be according to the plan,” Ganduje assured.

He also emphasized that President Bola Ahmed Tinubu came into power with the intention to introduce reforms that would secure the country’s future.

The country’s institutions, he said, were weak, adding that strong institutions were needed to implement whatever good policies the government had.

Ganduje added that Tinubu was doing all he needed to secure the country’s future in the interest of all.