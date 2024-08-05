Protest Continues On Monday – Sowore Insists



Presidential candidate of the African Action Congress (AAC) in the 2023 election, Omoyele Sowore, says the #EndBadGovernance protest will continue on Monday.

Nigerians have been protesting against economic hardship since August 1.

The action has however turned violent in some northern states, with security operatives dispersing protesters with tear gas cannisters in Lagos, Abuja, Kano and Kaduna.

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu had earlier addressed Nigerians amid several demands by protesters.

READ ALSO: I’ve Heard You Loud And Clear” – Tinubu To #EndBadGovernance Agitators

He urged the protesters to suspend their demonstrations, adding that the efforts of his administration “will soon be visible and concrete for everyone to see, feel, and enjoy.”

Sowore, in a post via X on Sunday, asked the protesters to march towards Ojota before proceeding to Alausa, the Lagos state secretariat.

“Please be aware that the #EndBadGovernancelnNigeria action will resume fully tomorrow across Nigeria and in several parts of Lagos-Lekki Toll Gate, Alausa Secretariat, former Lagos Toll Gate, Ketu, LASU Gate, Abule Egba, FESTAC Town, and several other centres.

“However, all groups are advised to march towards Ojota before processions to the Lagos State Secretariat, Alausa,” he wrote.