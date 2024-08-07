Protest: Gombe Police Parade 10 Suspects With Russian Flags

The Gombe State Police Command has paraded 10 individuals who were allegedly found with Russian flags during the recent #EndBadGovernance protest on Tuesday.

The Commissioner of Police, Hayatu Usman, told journalists at the state Criminal Investigation Department that the open display of another country’s flag was disrespectful to national symbols.

Represented by the Public Relations Officer, ASP Buhari Abdullahi, said the protesters were arrested in the violent protest utterly showed disrespect to the country.

He said, “Raising of foreign flags on 5th August; 2024 we have also seen the unsettling display of foreign flags by some protesters. This act not only disrespects our national symbols but also commits treasonable felony-related offenses. Hence, 10 suspects were arrested flying Russian flags.

“The command’s primary goal remains to restore peace and order and protect life and property. We are committed to a measured response, ensuring that the rights of peaceful protesters are respected while addressing those who engage in violence or unlawful activities.”

While parading those involved in the looting of property across private and public establishments, Usman added, “Looting of public and private property: The looting of both public and private property during these protests is a grave concern.

“For instance, the looting of Gombe State Revenue Recovery Tribunal, Bima Lodge, Gombe State Bureau of Public Service Reform, NITEL Company, and Blue-J motors among others.

Such actions not only undermine the rule of law but also disrupt communities and harm businesses.

“However, the command is coordinating with local communities and other agencies to address these illegal activities and hold those responsible accountable. Therefore, 92 suspects were arrested with some of the vandalised and stolen property and they are still under investigation.”

He noted that nine people were apprehended for violent conduct.