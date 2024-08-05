Protest In Lagos Now Illegal, Demonstrations Ended After Tinubu’s Address – Police

Commissioner of Police in Lagos State, Adegoke Fayoade, says the ongoing protest should no longer hold in the State since President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has addressed the protesters.

Tinubu asked the protesters to suspend the 10-day demonstrations which commenced August 1, promising that his administration’s efforts would soon be evident.

As stated by Punch, Fayoade said any protest in Lagos is now unlawful.

Fayoade was quoted as saying: “The protest has been called off because of the President’s speech.

“They believe that the President has spoken, and they are looking forward to him meeting their demands.

“In view of that, there should be no more gathering here or anywhere. Any of such is considered illegal and unlawful since it has been called off and if any of such gathering exists, we are going to apply the full weight of the law.”

Protesters had converged on the Gani Fawehinmi Park in Lagos to continue the demonstration when the Commissioner arrived the venue with a retinue of officers.