Protest: Lagos Can’t Go The Route Of EndSARS Again – Gov. Sanwo-Olu To Residents

Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State, has urged residents of the state to reflect on damages caused by the 2020 EndSARS protest before joining the August nationwide demonstration.

A nationwide protest with the theme #EndBadGovernanceInNigeria is expected to start on Thursday and last for 10 days.

Speaking during a broadcast on Wednesday, Sanwo-Olu said some of the narratives trailing the protest suggest that the planned demonstration is an opportunity for a change of government.

According to the Lagos Governor, the Federal Government is already addressing the challenges facing the country.

“It is pertinent to ask, is protest the practical catalyst for progress the nation requires at this time? Will such a protest suddenly ensure that all of our challenges disappear in ten days?

“Will the protest suddenly ensure the prices of foodstuff drop by the 11th day? Will shutting down the economy for 10 days inspire the economic growth we earnestly desire?

“I hold the strong view that a protest at this time will do none of these things for us as a nation. Rather, it would roll back the modest gains that we have made in various facets of our socio-economic life as a people.”

He further appealed to Nigerians to be patient for the benefits of the economic policies initiated by Tinubu.

“Why then should there be a protest? All that we require now is to be patient for the benefits of the economic recovery policies to blossom.

“Protests can never achieve in 10 days what carefully crafted economic reforms can achieve in a matter of weeks and months. More than ever before, our nation is blessed with a courageous leader, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu (GCFR).

“Let me assure you that Nigeria is headed in the right direction, and the benefits of these hard reforms will percolate to all,” Sanwo-Olu added.

Sanwo-Olu maintained that the state is yet to recover from the destruction of properties that trailed the EndSARS protest.

“I appeal to you all that we reflect on our past experiences during the tragic events of the EndSARS protest in 2020. What began as a peaceful demonstration was, unfortunately, hijacked by elements with devilish intentions.

“They unleashed an unprecedented war on our state. We saw the destruction of valuable properties, the disruption of businesses, and sadly, the loss of lives in several parts of our dear state.

“These events left deep scars on our state and hurt our psyche. We are yet to fully recover from the mindless destruction of some symbols of our rich and enviable heritage: the Lagos High Court, Igbosere, the oldest and most recognisable court building in Nigeria built in the early 1860s, and 15 other court buildings. Over 45 police stations were set ablaze, 12 local government offices burnt, 7 fire stations burnt, the forensic centre that was the best in West Africa, the iconic City Hall, the secretariat of the oldest local government in Nigeria, Nigeria Ports Authority (NPA) headquarters, and traditional rulers’ palaces. They were all destroyed.

“So were several bank facilities, malls, shops, offices, hundreds of brand-new BRT buses, and several other public assets. No true Lagosian or friend of Lagos will encourage us to go this route again.

“That is not who we are; that is not our way, and that is not our style.

“Fellow Lagosians, we must remember that our shared goal is a peaceful and prosperous Lagos.

“The consequences of unrest are not just measured in the damage to property or disruptions to daily life; they are also felt in the loss of confidence, the fear instilled in our communities, tourists, and foreign investors, and the setback to our economic and social progress.”