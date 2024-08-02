Protest: Nigerians Are Sore Losers, Should Wait Till 2027, If They Want Regime Change – Dapo Abiodun

Governor Dapo Abiodun of Ogun State has posited that if Nigerians want a change of the current administration, they should wait till 2027 elections.

Abiodun said this amidst the nationwide youth-led protest against high cost of living in the country.

Aggrieved Nigerians had stormed several States including the FCT, on Thursday to express their grievance demanding better economic conditions for the citizens.

He however described some Nigerians involved in the protest against economic hardship in the country as sore losers.

The Governor said those behind the protest want to oust President Bola Ahmed Tinubu from power, but are only hiding under the guise of protests to express their dissatisfaction with the President.

Speaking in an interview with Channels Television, Abiodun said those who voted for Tinubu and want him as their President are more than those who voted against him.

“The majority of Nigerians voted for President Bola Ahmed Tinubu. He majorly won the election, and that says one this; those who wanted him to be president were far more than those who didn’t.

“The problem we have today is that Nigerians are sore losers. Rather than accept the fact that you want a regime change and wait till 2027, don’t begin to sponsor faceless, leaderless protests under the guise that you’re dissatisfied,” he said.

According to him, the current economic challenges are not peculiar to Nigeria and instead of protests, Nigerians should join hands with President Tinubu to build the country.

“The economic realities is not is not peculiar to Nigeria alone. There were protests in Ghana yesterday, there were protests in London today. So what are we talking about? The medicine for a headache is not to cut off the head. We must all work and join hands together and speak to each other. Let us have a dialogue that is constructive,” the Governor added.

Despite court order restraining the protests in some states and the nation’s capital, the protesters came out in the numbers demanding the reversal of some government policies.