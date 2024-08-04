The Gombe State Police Command have announced on Saturday that no fewer than ninety individuals had been taken into custody in connection with the looting of the main market, stores, and the Gombe Bureau of Public Reforms.

ASP Buhari Abdullahi, the Public Relations Officer, confirmed the arrest to PUNCH Online, saying some of the stolen items had been recovered.

He revealed that those arrested included looters and violent protestors, who were found with the allegedly stolen items.

According to him, “Gombe State Police Command wishes to inform members of the general public that normalcy has been restored in the state, as the command arrested 90 suspected looters, violent protesters and recovered some stolen properties and no loss of life was recorded.”

Speaking further Abdullahi noted that the state is generally calm, “as people are moving on with their lawful activities and the command is committedto maintaining this progress, as close monitoring and extensive patrols continue.

“The return to normalcy is a testament to the act of professionalism, resilience and restrain exhibited by the police officers and other security agencies in the State.”

While praising one of the communities for its support to the command, Abdullahi said, “However, the Command appreciates the Bolari community members for their efforts towards recovering some of the looted property and to everyone who contributes towards this positive turnaround.

“The Commissioner of Police, CP Hayatu Usman, urges the members of the general public to continue cooperating with the security agencies in preserving and maintaining law and order in the state.”