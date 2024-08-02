Protest: Police Say Container At Nyanya Checkpoint Was Destroyed, Not Divisional HQ

The Federal Capital Territory Police Command said on Thursday that hoodlums set fire to a police container compartment at the Nyanya checkpoint.

An attempt to vandalise the Tipper garage Police Post in the Nyanya neighbourhood of the Federal Capital Territory was also reported by the command.

This contradicted widespread rumours that the Nyanya Divisional Police Headquarters had been destroyed by hoodlums.

According to a statement issued on Thursday by the command’s spokesperson, Josephine Adeh, four offenders who attempted to vandalise the Tipper Garage Police Post were apprehended.

She said, “Contrary to the news making rounds about the Nyanya Police Division being burnt down by violent protesters, the FCT Police Command wishes to state that it wasn’t the police division that was burnt but rather the police container compartment at the Nyanya checkpoint that was set ablaze and the attempt to vandalise the Tipper Garage Police Post by four suspects, Mathias Jude, 29, ‘M’ of Nyanya Area D, Mohammad Ahmed, 23, Abba Jibril, 18 and Mohammad Haruna, 18, who have been arrested.”

Adeh stated that the FCT Commissioner of Police, Benneth Igweh, had objected to the destruction of public and police infrastructure during the protest.

She stressed that anyone caught would face the consequences of the law.

Adeh said, “The Commissioner of Police FCT, Benneth C. Igweh, while acknowledging the right of residents to protest, frowns on the destruction of public or police infrastructure, as any violent protester arrested for destroying public property will be caused to face the wrath of the law.”