Protest: Sowore Opposes Calls For Military Takeover, Says They’re Terrible Than Politicians In Aso Rock



Omoyele Sowore, human rights activist has dissociated himself from #EndBadGovernance protesters calling for a military takeover in the country.

He stated this via X on Monday just as he addressed speculations that the ongoing protests against nationwide hunger and hardship were intended to instigate a military coup.

“We must reiterate that our struggle for freedom, culminating in the current END BAD GOVERNANCE revolt, includes all institutions involved in promoting lousy governance in Nigeria, including the Nigerian military,” he said.

The convener of #RevolutionNow movement further expressed concerns over some protesters in Kano and Kaduna waving Russian flags and calling for military intervention.

He also noted the presence of military personnel at protest sites, which he viewed with suspicion.

“We want to restate that we are diametrically opposed to military rule because the Nigerian military is as terrible or even more terrible than its civilian counterparts in Abuja,” he added.

Sowore firmly distanced the #EndBadGovernanceInNigeria, #DaysOfRage, and #RevolutionNow movements from any advocacy for military rule, asserting that the current uprising aims to overcome the nation’s adversaries and bring about a new era free from the existing corrupt system.