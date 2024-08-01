Protest: ‘We’re Not Interested In Anything That’ll Disrupt Academic Calendar’ – NANS President

Nigerian students are not prepared to jeopardise school calendars for scheduled rallies, according to the National Association of Nigerian Students, NANS.

Lucky Emonefe, the association’s national president, said this on Wednesday in Abuja during a town hall gathering for youths, students, and civil society members to discuss the planned demonstration on August 1.

NANS organised the town hall meeting in partnership with Mr. Osahon Okunbo, chairman of the Wells Carlton Hotel and Apartments.

Emonefe advised students and youths in the country to follow the law and oppose any calls to protest.

“We are not interested in anything that will obstruct our current academic calendar; we want to continue with our studies because our academic pursuit is very important to us.

“Coming out to demonstrate is not the way to go because it can be hijacked, public peace will be disrupted and properties destroyed.

“In spite of the fact that we did not agree with those calling for demonstrations, we are very hungry, times are hard and there are harsh economic policies.

“We believe that we can engage government positively through dialogue; we are calling on government to look at some of the policies and address them,” he said.

The NANS president praised the organiser of the town hall gathering for the effort, stating that it provided a forum for young people in the country to vent their concerns.

Sunday Ashefon, Senior Special Assistant to the President on Students’ Matters, urged youths and students across the country to avoid the planned protest on August 1.

He stated that the attendance of students and youths at the conference demonstrated that adolescents were engaged in the federal government’s efforts to alleviate poverty in the country.