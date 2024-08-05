Protests Legitimate But It’s Time To Discuss With FG – Laolu Akande To Organisers

Laolu Akande, former presidential spokesperson, on Sunday, recognised the legitimacy of the #EndBadGovernance protests.

He also urged protesters to engage in dialogue with the Federal government.

His comments were made on Channels Television’s Inside Sources with Laolu Akande just as the nationwide protests continue to gain momentum.

“If they’re able to remove the violence from the ongoing #EndBadGovernance protests, Nigerian youths may have scored an important goal in matters of governance and accountability. Even before the protests started, we’ve all witnessed significant public engagement by the government.

“The President has held several meetings with traditional rulers regarding the protests. Even the Inspector General of Police, in an unprecedented move, held an online meeting to discuss the planning of the ongoing protests,” he said m

Akande further highlighted the unprecedented attention the protests have garnered, noting, “No protest in our history, at least in recent times, has garnered this level of attention and focus.

“It’s a positive sign that young Nigerians are demonstrating that they won’t be silenced during this difficult season for the country. We hope our political leaders are taking note and will show greater sensitivity and emotional intelligence in their conduct.”

Acknowledging the long-standing issues of bad governance, corruption, poverty, and insecurity, Akande emphasized the validity of the protesters’ concerns stemming from years of poor governance decisions.

He stressed that while protests are a powerful tool for voicing discontent, demonstrators must transition from confrontation to constructive dialogue.

“The #EndBadGovernance protests are legitimate. They address real issues that have plagued our nation. But now is the time to shift from protest to discussion. We must sit with the federal government and negotiate meaningful and actionable demands.”

Akande noted that the current protests have achieved significant public and governmental attention. He highlighted that the President and various government officials have already engaged in discussions regarding the protests, indicating a willingness to listen.

He also addressed the need for greater sensitivity and emotional intelligence from political leaders.

“It’s a positive report that young Nigerians are showing that they won’t be silent amid what is truly a difficult season that the country is passing through. They won’t be silent when they see a torrent of poor and bad governance in many places,” Akande added.