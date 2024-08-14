Psquare’s Paul Okoye Appreciates Peter Obi For Visit, Amidst Ongoing Feud With Twin Brother

Peter Obi, a former Anambra state governor, has visited Paul Okoye, a renowned musician, and his older brother Jude Okoye.

This is coming following the ongoing feud between Paul and his twin brother Peter Okoye.

It is no longer news that the famous twin brothers have split up again.

In an Instagram post on Monday, Peter addressed the rift, stating that he was not competing with Paul or anybody else.

He expressed his anguish at seeing Paul do multiple interviews in which he repeatedly discredited the group’s efforts.

The father of two observed that, rather than collaborating with him to recapture their top status in the music industry, Paul chose to hook up with their elder brother, Jude Okoye, to marginalise and humiliate him.

He further stated that his twin brother has repeatedly disrespected him, his wife, his family, his talent, his ideas, and so on.

In another post, Peter denied arresting Paul with the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, claiming that he had just petitioned the agency against their elder brother, who was diverting their money into a hidden account with his wife.

On Tuesday, Paul posted images of Peter Obi’s visit to him and Jude on his Instagram page. He thanked the politician and prayed for more blessings.

“Thank you very much, and God bless you, sir P.O”, he wrote.

Taking to the comment section, many expressed hope that Peter Obi made some sense to them.

Meet Lady Amaka wrote, “Let’s hope his Excellency spoke sense into you and Judas (Jude)

Ayinwaa wrote, “Posing with politicians doesn’t mean a thing. Teaming up against your brother is simply not good

Uzor Chidiebere Kingsley Eric wrote, “I hope you heard what he told you? Settle with your twin brother. Your mama no do bad thing born una together

Onyiival wrote, “Damage control. Forget that, your Jude. Na him dey instigate fight among you and your brother

Angela Nuhu1 wrote, “The way you love other people like this, do you consider loving your brother back?

