Amnesty International, on Sunday, called on Kano State Governor, Abba Kabir Yusuf to investigate the fatal shooting of at least 10 protesters in Kurna and Kofar Nasarawa.

The incident occurred during the #EndBadGovernance protests, where demonstrators demanded significant economic reforms and the reinstatement of fuel subsidies, removed by the federal government.

While emphasising that Yusuf establishes an independent judicial commission of inquiry in a statement, the organisation noted the need for a thorough investigation into the general conduct of security agencies and the alleged involvement of hired thugs, who reportedly disrupted the protests and caused destruction.

The organisation urged that the Commission’s work be conducted publicly and be adequately resourced to ensure a comprehensive inquiry.

Failure to investigate these killings and incidents, from August 1 to date, by state and non-state actors, the organisation disclosed would be a severe setback for the rule of law in Nigeria.

“The Governor of Kano state, Abba Kabir Yusuf, must immediately establish an independent judicial commission of inquiry to investigate the reckless killing of at least 10 hunger protesters at Kurna and Kofar Nasarawa, Kano.

“The general conduct of security agencies and the interruptions and destruction caused by alleged hired thugs must also be thoroughly investigated,” the statement read.

The organisation also highlighted the need for victims, their families, and potential witnesses to be protected from any form of harassment, threats, ill-treatment, or reprisals to ensure they can testify freely and without fear before the panel.