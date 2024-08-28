Rapists Shouldn’t Be Roaming The Streets – First Lady

Nigeria’s First Lady, Oluremi Tinubu, has called for the implementation of tougher laws and for rapists and perpetrators of sexual abuse and other forms of gender-based violence.

While emphasising the enforcement of harsher punishments she said those involved in such heinous crimes should not be allowed to roam freely and pose a threat to others.

She disclosed this at the 1st Gender and Social Norms Summit organized by the United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA) in collaboration with the Office of the First Lady of Nigeria on Tuesday.

Senator Tinubu who expressed concerns over the increasing rate of rape cases in the country stated, “There must be improved legislation to give and enforce appropriate punishment to perpetrators of rape, sexual abuse, and other forms of gender-based violence, who are dangerous and not deserving of roaming the streets.

“We have to speak not only firm and tough but act accordingly.”

The First Lady described the rising cases of rape and gender-based violence as alarming and questioned whether society should allow this trend to continue or look the other way.

She highlighted the disturbing reality that even infants are being violated, stressing the urgency of addressing this issue.

Oluremi also called on law enforcement agencies, the Inspector General of Police, the Attorney General of the Federation, and the Chairman of the National Assembly (the Senate President) to enact and enforce these laws and punishments.

“No guilty party should be allowed to go free and start roaming the streets looking for the next victim,” she added.