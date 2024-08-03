Reactions As Portable Distributes Food Items Days After Calling Protesters ‘Poor’

Nigerian artist Habeeb Okikiola, also known as Portable, has distributed food to the poor on the streets.

The controversial musician released a video on Instagram of himself sharing food items including noodles, spaghetti, and more with the pøor.

This is coming hours after he drew huge condemnation on social media for branding endbadgovernance demonstrators as “poor and lazy” while speaking about the nationwide protest.

He called on them to stand up for themselves, saying that their lack of employment had caused them to demonstrate across the country.

Unfortunately for him, his charitable efforts failed to impress many, particularly following his statement.

In the video shared on Friday he was heard asking the vendor to calculate the food items, lamenting Nigeria’s current economic crisis.

He said,

“Please calculate, you’ve always been duping me but today I want to calculate what I’m buying, Nigeria is angry today which is why I want to calculate, Nigerian current economy won’t affect us, we won’t die young, we won’t face gun and cutlass”.

See some reactions to his video…

Unknown Official wrote, “This your eye service no go work if you like go import one container of rice, share am, you’re cancelled

Famous White FX wrote, “We don cancel Portable

Ugo Praise wrote, “Werey the pressure meet am. E no get choice

One Old Taker wrote, “Still you no get level button

Official Edafe wrote, “No matter how I hungry reach. I no fit collect food from this guy

Onome Oghoro wrote, “Yeye always looking for clout

Femi Jobi1 wrote, “No one care, na you go dance to that song yourself

Watch the video below…