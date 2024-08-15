Real Madrid Beat Atalanta To Win Sixth UEFA Super Cup

Kylian Mbappe scored on his debut as Real Madrid beat Italian side, Atalanta 2-0 to win the 2024 UEFA Super Cup on Wednesday.

Uruguayan Federico Valverde, put the European champions ahead after 59 minutes from close range and French striker Mbappé fired the ball into the top corner from Jude Bellingham’s pass to double Madrid’s advantage nine minutes later.

Recall that Mbappe, 25, signed a five-year contract with Laliga’s champions Madrid last month, joining on a free transfer from Paris Saint-Germain.

READ MORE: Kylian Mbappe Unveiled As Real Madrid Player, To Wear Jersey No.9

Madrid’s latest star arrival took some time to get settled alongside his new Galactico teammates Bellingham and Vincius Junior.

The Spanish champions now clinched a record sixth Super Cup crown to move ahead of Barcelona and AC Milan, who have each won the annual match between the Champions League winners and Europa League champions five times.