Resign Immediately If You Can’t Tackle Insecurity – HURIWA Tells Tinubu

The Human Rights Writers Association of Nigeria has asked Bola Ahmed Tinubu to resign as a President if he can’t end the insecurity issues facing the nation.

Speaking in a statement on Saturday, HURIWA decried the widespread and brazen kidnappings in Nigeria

The group noted that in over one year since Tinubu assumed office, the situation has only worsened, with kidnappers becoming more emboldened.

The statement read: “We are at a point where kidnappers will soon be going from house to house or even start demanding protection fees from citizens.

“This is because they have proven time and again that they can abduct anyone at any time, regardless of where they are in Nigeria.

“There is no transparency within our security outfits. Corruption is rife, and impunity is the order of the day among the top brass.

“The President’s refusal to change the heads of these failed security departments suggests he is either complicit or simply too scared of the military to act decisively.

“If a government cannot guarantee the security of its citizens, it has lost its legitimacy. President Tinubu should, therefore, tackle insecurity sternly or resign immediately, as his administration has failed in its primary duty to protect Nigerians.”