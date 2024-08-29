Rivers Crisis: Fubara Should Be Allowed To Govern In Peace – HURIWA

The Human Rights Writers Association of Nigeria, has charged the Governor of Rivers State, Siminalayi Fubara to remain strong and committed in upholding democratic principles.

HURIWA urged Fubara to ensure that the local government administration is managed by democratically elected officials.

The group’s concern is coming, following the unending political crisis rocking the oil riched state.

HURIWA in a statement released to the public by Emmanuel Onwubiko, the National Coordinator, on Wednesday, suggested that the issues in Rivers appear to be externally induced.

The rights group warned that the plan by Fubara to conduct local government elections must not be thwarted by the previous local government chairmen, who were appointed by the former governor, Nyesom Wike.

The statement reads: “It is illegal for members of the Rivers State House of Assembly to publicly announce their defection from the PDP, under which they were elected, to the APC.

“The federal executive’s apparent support for actions that undermine democracy in Rivers State,” citing instances “where the police, under federal control, have acted unconstitutionally.

“One notable example was the police takeover of local government secretariats, preventing even appointed officials from governing.

This action was taken before the Supreme Court’s judgment, and even though Governor Fubara’s appointments were within his constitutional powers.

“[We]urge the Inspector General of Police to ensure that the Rivers State Police Command remains loyal to the Constitution and the properly constituted authority, which is currently Governor Fubara.

“[We]firmly believe that once a governor is democratically elected, they should be allowed to govern without interference, regardless of who facilitated their emergence.

“Fubara won the election and must be allowed to lead and develop Rivers State stably, as he has been doing.”