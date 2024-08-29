Ronaldo Receives UCL’s All-Time Top Scorer’s Award

Former Manchester United and Juventus forward, Cristiano Ronaldo has been honored by UEFA as the all-time top scorer in the Champions League.

INFORMATION NIGERIA reports that the Portuguese, currently playing for Al-Nassr in Saudi Arabia, received the prestigious recognition for his impressive 140 goals in 183 matches throughout his Champions League career.

The award was presented on Thursday, during the season-opening gala and the draw for the 2024-2025 Champions League, the first edition to feature 36 teams and eliminate the traditional group stage.

UEFA President Aleksander Ceferin, while presenting the award to Ronaldo, highlighted his contribution to the most prestigious club tournament in world football.

He said: “Cristiano Ronaldo is one of the brightest stars in the UEFA Champions League constellation.

“His extraordinary goal scoring achievements in the competition seem destined to stand the test of time, posing a remarkable challenge for future generations to surpass.

“His sustained excellence at the highest level is a testament to his relentless pursuit of both team and individual honours.

“Over more than two decades, he has continuously evolved and refined his game while preserving a youthful passion for scoring and celebrating goals.

“His professionalism, work ethic, dedication and ability to shine on the grandest stage are qualities that football players everywhere should aspire to emulate.”