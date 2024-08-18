Ruggedman Claims He Was First Young Nigerian Artist To Own A Car

Michael Ugochukwu Steven, better known as Ruggedman, a veteran Nigerian rapper, has claimed to be the first young Nigerian artist to acquired a car.

In an interview with Echo Room shared on X on Saturday, he stated that he owned a car before Afrobeats superstars such as P-Square and D’banj.

Ruggedman said he bought a BMW in 2004 for N900,000, making him the first young Nigerian artist to own a car.

He noted that other artists at the time, including those signed to Kennis Music and Tuface, did not own their cars but were only allowed to use them for official purposes.

“I bought my BMW for N900,000 in 2004. I was the first young Nigerian artist to own a car before them P-Square and D’banj,” he said.

“The only artists that had cars then were signed to Kennis Music. They didn’t own the cars. They were only given to them for official use. Tuface shared the same car with his labelmates then.”

Ruggedman also claimed that he was “the first young artist to print posters and calendars back then.”