Sanwo-Olu Hosts D’Banj Ahead Of Highly-Anticipated Album Launch

Babajide Sanwo-Olu, the governor of Lagos State, received a courtesy visit from Nigerian artist Oladapo Oyebanjo, also known as D’Banj, on Thursday at the State House.

Jubril Gawat, the governor’s Special Assistant on New Media, confirmed this in a video posted on X on Thursday.

Gawat’s caption read, “Between Governor #jidesanwoolu and #iamdbanj earlier today.

“Dbanj called Mr. Governor ‘the real Koko Master.”

The visit is timed to coincide with the release of his new album, “The Entertainer: D’Sequel,” on Friday.

During the visit, D’Banj gave Sanwo-Olu a commemorative plaque honouring the album’s release.

In another post on X, Jubril Gawat wrote,

“Governor of Lagos State, Mr @jidesanwoolu today received Mr. Dapo Oyebanjo @iamdbanj ‘KokoMaster’, as he presented a commemorative plaque on the launch of The Entertainer – D’Sequel album.

Venue: Lagos House, Ikeja

During the visit, D’banj discussed his album and shared other plans for his brand later in the year”

“The Entertainer: The Sequel” is said to be a follow-up to D’banj’s recent release, “Koko,” and it builds on the momentum of his previous tune, “Since’04,” which celebrated his 20-year career in the music industry.

