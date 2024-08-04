Sanwo-Olu Visits Onyeka Onwenu’s Family, Extends Heartfelt Condolences

Babajide Sanwo-Olu, the governor of Lagos State, has made a condolence visit to the family of Onyeka Onwenu, the iconic Nigerian singer and actress who died on July 30 at the age of 72.

Sanwo-Olu announced this on Saturday via the X platform.

The governor celebrated Onyeka Onwenu’s life and legacy, acknowledging her extraordinary impact, timeless music, and vibrant spirit, which will forever be remembered and cherished in the hearts of those who knew her or were inspired by her art.

Sharing photos, he wrote, “I visited the family of the late Onyeka Onwenu to extend my heartfelt condolences.

“Her extraordinary life and the lasting impact she made with her timeless songs have solidified her legacy.

READ MORE: “Don’t Let Them Use You” – Portable Cautions, Reveals Outcome After Supporting President Tinubu

“The vibrant spirit she embodied and the joy she shared through her artistry will always remain in our hearts.

“May God grant her family the strength to endure this loss and the comfort to cherish and honour the remarkable legacy she leaves behind.”

See below…