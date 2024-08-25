Security Operatives Nab Suspect With Stolen Farm Equipment In Yobe

A 40-year-old man has been detained by the Forward Operations Base troops in Potiskum, Yobe State, for trying to smuggle newly distributed farm equipment out of the state.

Brigadier General Dahiru Abdulsalm (retd), Special Adviser to Yobe State Governor on Security Matters, announced this in a statement issued to reporters on Sunday.

According to the statement, the suspect, Mallam Auwal Sule, was arrested in possession of 11 seed planters, which he claimed to have purchased from Yobe State Government Agric Empowerment program recipients at his shop in Babban Kasuwa, Potiskum, for N40,000.00 each item.

According to SA Security Matters, the suspect stated that he was delivering the materials to Kano for sale.

“The suspect and recovered items have been handed over to NSCDC for further action,” Abdulsalm said.

Recall that during the commencement of the Yobe State Mega Agricultural Empowerment Programme, Governor Mai Mala Buni advised against undermining the government’s efforts to improve the sector.

“Let me warn in strong terms that government would not tolerate any act of sabotage to frustrate our commitments to make agriculture attractive, profitable, sustainable and economically viable and, to guarantee food sufficiency and food security in the state.

“Therefore, government would deal ruthlessly with any official, individual or group who test our will in this regard.

“I hereby direct the security agencies to arrest and impound tractors and other machines crossing the border lines of the state, while such saboteurs are made to face the full wrath of the law,” he warned.

