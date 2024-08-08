Security Operatives Raid NLC HQ, Ransack Bookshops, Cart Away Books Over Hardship Protest



On Wednesday night, security agents raided the Labour House in the Central Business District of Abuja.

Benson Upah, spokesperson of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), in a statement said the “invading troop claimed that they were looking for seditious materials used for the #EndBadGovernance protests.”

Upah said the invasion of the NLC building in Abuja began at about 8:30pm.

“Just this afternoon, the National Executive Council of the NLC took note and vehemently condemned the highhanded manner that security agents manhandled protesters in many parts of the country and the needless bloodshed that ensued.

“We also condemned the sweeping mass arrests of those perceived to have led the protest. The NEC also frowned at the reckless use of ‘treason’ to describe the protest and demanded for moderation.

“What we did not see coming was the invasion of the Labour House by masked men and heavily armed security operatives hours later,” he said.

The statement added that the operatives arrested the NLC guard on duty “and then commandeered him to the second floor where he was asked to produce the keys to the offices. When he told them he had no such keys on him, they broke into the floor and ransacked the bookshop on the 2nd floor, carting away hundreds of books and other publications.”

The NLC said it has directed its staff to stay away from the building until it is certain that there are no incriminating materials or harmful substances “dropped in our offices by the invading operatives.”

Labour also said there is a deterioration of democratic principles in Nigeria, and that there are attempts to turn the country into a police state.

Nigerians took to the streets on August 1 to kick against a pervasive economic hardship.

The demonstrations, billed to last for 10 days degenerated into looting and vandalism in some states.

In a joint press briefing on Tuesday, the heads of security agencies vowed to go after “sponsors” of the protests for “treasonable” and subversive” offences.