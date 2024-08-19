Self-Centred Leaders Behind Nigeria’s Stagnation, Pushing Country Backward – Obasanjo



Former President Olusegun Obasanjo has posited that self-centred leaders are responsible for stampeding Nigeria’s growth.

Obasanjo spoke in Abeokuta, Ogun State on Saturday as Special Guest of Honour at the Leadership Empowerment International Conference (LEIC).

At the conference, 25 distinguished Nigerians were conferred with honorary Doctorate in leadership by South Africa-based Immanuel Theology Institute International, in affiliation with Priesthood Leadership Development Initiative Inc.

According to him, for Nigeria to progress from its present state, the present crops of those he labelled “self-centred leaders” occupying offices at all levels of governance must loosen their hold on the country.

He said the country is presently plagued at all levels by a band of leaders who are deficient of knowledge, bereft of understanding and demonstrating a leadership style that does not see service as the centrepiece for development.

His words: “There is no end to leadership and service to your community until you breathe the last. And you can never be too old to be a leader and to give something to the community in which you lead and serve as a leader, to serve your state, your country, the continent and the world.

“And if you ask me in one word, what is the bane of Nigeria today? I will not think about it twice. I will say it is leadership. Leadership that is self-centred, leadership that is a deficit of knowledge and understanding and leadership that does not see service as the centrepiece of what leadership is all about.

“If we can get the leadership right, we will get all other things right. This is what LEIC is doing that is commendable and very good. We must encourage and inculcate good leadership into every level of our national life.”