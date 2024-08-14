Seyi Law Resumes New Role As SSA To Ondo Governor On Entertainment, Tourism, Faces Backlash On Social Media

Oluseyi Aletile, also known as Seyi Law, a Nigerian comedian, has officially resumed his responsibilities as Ondo State Governor’s Special Assistant.

INFORMATION NIGERIA reported last month that Seyi Law had been appointed Senior Special Adviser on Entertainment and Tourism to the Governor, His Excellency Orimisan Aiyedatiwa.

He had taken to his instagram page to share the good news, where he thanked the governor and begged for divine intervention to enable him to achieve his greatest vision for the state.

On Tuesday, the comedian posted a video of his courtesy visit to the SSG, Hon. Tayo Oluwatuyi, and the Deputy Governor, His Excellency Dr. Olayide Adelami mni, on his Instagram page, marking the official beginning of his new role.

He also said that staff members danced and sang to welcome him to the Ministry of Culture and Tourism.

He called on Ondo indigenous people to collaborate for the state’s improvement and asked them to follow his project pages.

“Today, I resumed work as the SSA on Entertainment and Tourism to the Executive Governor of Ondo State, His Excellency Lucky Orimisan Aiyedatiwa. I paid a courtesy visit to the Deputy Governor, His Excellency Dr. Olayide Adelami mni and the SSG, Hon. Tayo Oluwatuyi.

I was also welcomed to the Ministry of Culture and Tourism by members of staff with dancing and singing. I spent part of the day with the MD of the International Culture and Events Centre (The Dome) and the Chief Press Secretary, Prince Ebenezer Adeniyan.

Please follow our newly dedicated social media pages. Here on Instagram, it is @projectondostate, and on YouTube and Facebook, it is PROJECT ONDO STATE, while it is @projectondo on X (Twitter). Our email address is [email protected].

Let’s work together for the betterment of our dear State”.

His post didn’t sit well with many who flooded his comment section, cursing him.

Odogwu Nwoke wrote, “Ode wey I don unfollow, SSA on Belle Matters and Stomach Infrastructure

Official Kelechi Awurum wrote, “Mumu, you will never make it there for putting pains in us

Official Kelechi Awurum further wrote, “I have swear for your life you will never make it

Big Psamy22 wrote, “For your mind na governor you be lol

Preshar wrote, “Baba, you should have started with wearing attire from your state; clothes and language are the first point of contact of culture.

SEE POST: