Shaibu Impersonating Deputy Gov, Ignore Him – Edo Govt 

The Edo State Government has said that Philip Shaibu is impersonating the deputy governor, Godwins Omobayo and should be ignored by the public.

INFORMATION NIGERIA reports that Shaibu, had earlier announced his resumption of duty and directed his staff to follow suit.

In a statement on Monday, the state’s Commissioner for Communication and Orientation, Chris Nehikhare, said that people of Edo state should ignore the reinstated deputy governor of the state.

The statement reads: “It has come to the attention of the Edo State Government that the former Deputy Governor, Comr. Philip Shaibu has been corresponding with various institutions and organisations both within and outside the State in a clear case of impersonation.

“In the interest of these organisations’ safety, we want to reiterate that Shaibu is not the Deputy Governor of Edo State, and any correspondence from him in that regard should be disregarded and considered a forgery.

“The issue of his purported reinstatement is still active in court, with the next hearing for the two separate motions filed by the State Government and the Edo House of Assembly challenging the purported reinstatement by Justice James Omotosho scheduled for 24 September 2024.

“The State, through the Attorney General of Edo State and the Edo House of Assembly, represented by their lawyers, Oluwole Iyamu, SAN, and Ken Mozia, SAN, respectively, has sought an order for a stay of execution of the purported reinstatement, an order suspending the judgement, and a restraining order preventing Shaibu from presenting himself or attending any official function as deputy governor pending the hearing and determination of the appeal.

“Therefore, the status quo remains that His Excellency, Omobayo Marvelous Godwins, is the deputy governor of Edo State. Any correspondence carried out by any other person, including Philip Shaibu, constitutes impersonation, and anyone dealing with him does so at their own risk.

“Security agencies are hereby alerted to the potential breach of peace and are urged to hold Philip Shaibu accountable for any security breaches in the State arising from his actions.”