‘Shiites Have Declared War On Us, This Will Be Their Last Protest’ – FCT CP Vows



Benneth Igweh, Commissioner of Police in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), has condemned the killing of some officers during a clash between Police operatives and some members of the proscribed Islamic Movement in Nigeria (IMN).

Igweh, while lamenting the development, said the movement, popularly known as Shiite, have declared total war on security operatives by their actions.

He said the killing of police officers and the injury inflicted on others by the protesters won’t be taken lightly, and Sunday’s version would be the last time the Shiites would carry out any protest or procession in the FCT.

“You can see now that these people (Shiites) have killed my men. They even went ahead to injure two policewomen. In fact, they’ve even declared war on security operatives.

“We spoke to their lawyer, if you heard what he was saying, you would be shocked, you would know that these people have declared total war on us.

“I want assure you that we won’t take that lightly, this is the last protest or procession they will carry out in FCT,” the angry Commissioner of Police told newsmen at the Force Headquarters in Abuja.

The reaction comes after a clash between police officers and Shiites, turned deadly at Wuse Market in Abuja on Sunday, resulting in the deaths of a trader and two police officers.

The incident occurred when the IMN members embarked on an Arbaeen procession, commemorating the 40th day after the Ashura anniversary.

The peaceful demonstration quickly escalated into violence as police officers attempted to disperse the protesters using tear gas and live ammunition.