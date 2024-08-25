Six Arrested For Urinating On Rail Track In Lagos

The Lagos State government says it has nabbed six persons for open urination.

They were apprehended while urinating on the rail track in front of the Nigeria Army Shopping Complex, Arena, Oshodi.

The Minister of Environment and Water Resources, Tokunbo Wahab, made the disclosure in short statement on Saturday.

He said, “6 defaulters were earlier today arrested for open urination on rail track in front of Nigeria Army Shopping Complex, Arena, Oshodi.”

The arrests were part of the Lagos State Government’s drive to enforce a cleaner and more sanitary environment, under the #ZeroToleranceLagos and #CleanerLagos initiatives.