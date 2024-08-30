Six Killed, Three Injured In Fatal Crash On Lagos-Ibadan Expressway

A fatal collision between two vehicles on the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway, around Verona, Ogere, Ogun State, resulted in the deaths of six passengers.

Three people were also injured in the accident.

Florence Okpe, the Public Relations Officer for the Ogun State Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), verified the occurrence in a statement issued Friday in Abeokuta, the state capital.

She added that the Toyota Sienna Space Bus, which rammed into a moving truck from behind, was travelling at an excessive speed.

“The crash involved two vehicles with the following details: Ash Toyota Sienna with registration number EPE692EL and a truck that could not be identified as it was in motion when the crash happened and didn’t stop after the crash,” she said.

According to her, the injured victims were transported to Patmag Hospital in Ogere, while the remains were deposited at FOS IPARA Mortuary.

“The Sector Commander, Ogun Sector Command, Akinwumi Fasakin, described the crash as an avoidable act if proper caution had been observed by the driver. He urged motorists to ensure they give maximum concentration to driving as it is an act that requires such and to obey all traffic rules while driving on the highway.”

The FRSC spokesperson also expressed sympathy for the relatives of the crash victims and wished the injured a speedy recovery.