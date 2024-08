Nigerian singer Joshua Iniyezo often known as Solidstar has taken his relationship to the next level by proposing to his fiancée.

The musician confirmed his engagement to his partner in an Instagram post on Tuesday.

In a snapshot showing the engagement ring on his partner’s finger, he characterised her as a good woman.

Captioning the post, he wrote,

“Good woman no dey easy to find.”

