Solomon Buchi Labels Prophet Jeremiah Fufeyin ‘A Sorcerer’, Demand His Arrest

Solomon Buchi, a media celebrity, has called for the arrest of Prophet Jeremiah Fufeyin.

He accused the founder of Christ Mercyland Deliverance Ministries (CMDM) of misleading Christians.

Buchi claimed in a post on his X page on Wednesday that Prophet Jeremiah is neither Christian nor a man of God.

He regarded him as a sorcerer who works with familiar spirits and should be confronted, reprimanded, or perhaps arrested.

He tweeted,

“Jeremiah Omoto Fufeyin is not a Christian let alone a prophet. He isn’t a man of God. He is a sorcerer working with a familiar spirit. He should be called out, rebuked and arrested.

“We can’t have charlatans disgrace the precious name of Jesus this way, and soil the perception of the church.

“It was imperative for me to make this post because this pious faith we have received must be guarded against clowns who relentlessly arm non-Christians with the arsenal to loathe and ridicule the church. As much as we are commissioned to preach the gospel; we are also commissioned to let known what Christianity is not.

“Peter rebuked Simon who was an amazing magician that swayed lots of people. Peter told him that his heart was not right before God. Jeremiah’s heart is not right before God. Bragging about being a billionaire, threatening people, selling miracle soap and David’s stone for business, marriage and ministry is just a fine rebrand of a local spiritualist. That man has no place in the church and God will judge him speedily”

