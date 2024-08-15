Sports Minister Calls For Total Reform, Says Nigeria Deserved Better Outing In Paris Olympics

The Minister of Sports Development, John Enoh, has said that different sporting federations in the country need comprehensive reforms for efficient sports development.

The Minister’s statement is coming, following the recent poor Team Nigeria’s performance at the just concluded 2024 Paris Olympics event in France.

INFORMATION NIGERIA reports that out of 88 Nigerian athletes that participated in different 12 sports categories, none of them were able to secure a single medal.

Reacting to the development during an interview via Channels TV Politics Today show, on Wednesday night, the Minister, apologised to Nigerians over the poor outing in Paris, blamed the leadership of sporting federations for the Olympics result.

Enoh also emphasized on the need for systems and structures at the federations to get the best athletes to represent Nigeria in achieving a desirable medals in the next games.

He said: “I’ve always stated that we need to reform our federations. I am also glad that these discussions are going on now. And I need this discussion to continue. Let it not be limited to the reaction because we didn’t get a medal.

“Let it go further in terms of finding out which of those federations is holding the country to ransom when the ministry starts its move to want to reform, which of those federations wants to become an obstacle to that reform?

Speaking further, Enoh said that the Nigeria Olympic Committee was dead when he assumed office in August 2023, and that none of the sporting federations have well-equipped training centres.

He said: “The leadership of these federations are elected in congresses, and they hold office for four years. Those four years coincide with the four-year Olympic circle.

“It is the federations that pick the athletes that they think are competitive enough for any game.

“The federations are very strong in their defence of what decisions they make…these federations guard what they do so jealously that any attempt by any minister to reach out in things like this is considered interference.

“My responsibility is to prosecute the games at international competitions.

“I have avoided in my leadership most of the pitfalls that have bedevilled our sporting competitions and engagement internationally for the last several years.

“We spent more funds qualifying for the Olympics than actual preparation for the real games.”