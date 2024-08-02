Spyro Advocates Suspension Of Posting Entertainment Contents On Platforms, Urges Religious Leaders To Act, Not Pray

Nigerian singer Oludipe Oluwasanmi David, well known as Spyro, has requested a break in the country’s entertainment industry.

Spyro made the appeal on Thursday, during the current national hunger protests dubbed #EndBadGovernanceInNigeria.

He also called on religious leaders to intercede.

The singer on his Instagram expressed optimism that the government would listen and encouraged more celebrities to join the protest.

He wrote,

“I personally think it is quite insensitive to post anything entertainment now. The Country is bleeding and we are all affected whether we agree to that fact or not. I am very much affected and i particularly feel the pain of the average man.

“I don’t intend to keep mute so I’m calling on everyone with a platform to speak up. I am hoping that the government will see our tears this time and take actual steps for the betterment of the people #GODBLESSNIGERIA.

“I wish Men of God can speak up for the people now as it was in the days of old …This is not a time to PRAY, it’s a time to ACT, even the Bible says “FAITH without WORKS is dead” In the Bible days, men of God were strong tools that God used to challenge the government and liberate the people. MOSES, your people need you now.”

