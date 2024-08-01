Amidst the ongoing nationwide protests, actress Tonto Dikeh has taken a divergent stance by praising President Tinubu’s efforts and progress in developing the country.

In an Instagram post on Thursday, she commended the President’s achievements, citing improved statistics in areas such as foreign reserves, minimum wage, forex backlog, oil production, and debt to revenue ratio.

However, this praise contrasts with the protesters’ grievances, which focus on the rising costs of fuel, food, and essential amenities.

She wrote,

”Statistics don’t lie: everyone is working to get this country to where we want it to be.

One thing about Nigerians is that if they don’t like you, nothing you do will ever be good enough for them. Let’s not deny this glaring truth. Stay safe and make wise decisions always.”

READ MORE: I Don’t Have Any Opinion Anymore, Last I Did Was During Election – RudeBoy On National Issues

Tonto Dikeh’s post suggests that despite the President’s efforts, some Nigerians will always find fault, implying that criticism can be unfair and biased.

Her message encourages people to make informed decisions and stay safe, amidst the differing opinions on the country’s state.

SEE POST: