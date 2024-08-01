Super Eagles Forward, Kelechi Iheanacho Completes Sevilla Move, Signs Two Years Deal

Super Eagles forward, Kelechi Iheanacho has completed his move to Spanish La Liga giants Sevilla, on a free transfer.

It was gathered that Iheanacho, who left Leicester City after failing to renew his contract with the newly promoted Premier League club, signed a two-year contract with Sevilla.

The 27-year-old successfully underwent a medical examination on Tuesday and finished the process on Wednesday, before he put pen to paper on the deal.

This marks Sevilla’s fifth major signing of the summer, following the acquisitions of Chidera Ejuke, Peque, Saúl, and Lokonga.

His greatest achievement came in 2015 with the conquest of the U-17 World Cup in Chile, helping Nigeria to their fifth record triumph and bagging the golden ball as the Most Valuable Player of the tournament.

During his time at Leicester, he appeared in a total of 232 matches across various competitions, netting an impressive 61 goals and providing 34 assists.

He also made 19 appearances in European competitions, participating in both the Champions League and the UEFA Europa League.

Sevilla’s decision to bring in Kelechi Iheanacho is seen as a strategic move to bolster their attacking options, particularly following the departure of En-Nesyri.