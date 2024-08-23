Supreme Court Affirms Gov Uzodimma Re-Election, Dismisses PDP, LP’s Appeal

The Supreme Court has affirmed the re- election of Imo State Governor, Hope Uzodimma of the All Progressives Congress as the winner of the November 11, 2023 gubernatorial poll.

It was gathered that a five-member panel of the apex court, in a lead judgment delivered by Justice Mohammed Idris, on Friday, dismissed the appeal filed by the Peoples Democratic Party and its governorship candidate, Samuel Anyanwu, for lacking in merit.

Justice Idris resolved all the issues raised for determination in the appeal against the appellants.

Advertisement

The judge equally dismissed the appeal by the Labour Party and its candidate, Athan Achonu, for being unmeritorious.

Justice Idris, who authored and read the lead judgment, resolved the three issues identified for determination against the appellants.

He found that the appellants as petitioners at the election tribunal, failed to prove their case as required.

The judge also proceeded to affirm the judgment of the Court of Appeal, which upheld the decision of the Imo State Governorship Election Petition Tribunal, which dismissed the appellants’ petition.

READ MORE: Off-Cycle Poll: “You Have Seven Days To Cancel Imo Election” – PDP, LP Tell INEC

Recall that the Court of Appeal, in Abuja had, on July 16, dismissed the appeal filed by the PDP and Anyanwu, challenging the decision of the Imo State Governorship Election Petition Tribunal, which affirmed the election of Hope Uzodinma as the authentic governor of the state.

The appellants also challenged Uzodimma’s qualification with an allegation that his West African Examination Certificate, result was forged.

While delivering judgment, the court of appeal held that the appellants in their appeal, failed to prove the allegation of non-compliance as alleged.

The panel also held that the appellants failed to prove that the governor submitted a forged certificate.